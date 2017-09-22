Speeders fined

The latest reports from Luton Magistrates court
On September 7
> Caleb Porter aged 20 of Bury Hill, Potton, was fined a total of £235 for being in possession of a quantity of cannabis in Kempston on August 24 and being in breach of a conditional discharge order for being drunk and disorderly in November last year.
On September 11
> Tyrone Francis aged 19 of Goldington Road, Bedford, was fined a total of £232.55 for failing to pay for petrol at the Sainsbury’s petrol station in Biggleswade on March 12.
> A case against the occupants of vehicles residing at Wood Lane in Willington, brought by Bedford Borough Council, was withdrawn.
> Jamie Chambers aged 25 of Boscombe Court, Letchworth Garden City, was banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay fines totalling £602 after pleading guilty to drink driving in Astwick Road, Stotfold on August 22.
> Mark Sapiano aged 42 of Biggleswade Road, Upper Caldecote, was fined a total of £145 and conditionally discharged for 12 months for stealing alcohol from Sainsburys in Biggleswade on two occasions in June and July this year.
On September 12
> Sharon Collis of Shefford Roa, Clophill, was fined a total of £418 for dropping litter in Midland Road, Bedford on February 24.
> Pawel Gnyp aged 28 of Hurst Grove, Bedford, was fined a total of £35 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Sandy on February 25.
> Miss Jodie Henley aged 23 of Whitworth-Jones Avenue, Henlow, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for speeding at 29 miles above the speed limit on the northbound A1 at Sandy on February 23.
> Tony Kennedy aged 52 of College Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 trunk road at Sandy on February 24.
Almost Done!
Registering with Biggleswade Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.