Speeders fined

The latest reports from Luton Magistrates court

On September 7

> Caleb Porter aged 20 of Bury Hill, Potton, was fined a total of £235 for being in possession of a quantity of cannabis in Kempston on August 24 and being in breach of a conditional discharge order for being drunk and disorderly in November last year.

On September 11

> Tyrone Francis aged 19 of Goldington Road, Bedford, was fined a total of £232.55 for failing to pay for petrol at the Sainsbury’s petrol station in Biggleswade on March 12.

> A case against the occupants of vehicles residing at Wood Lane in Willington, brought by Bedford Borough Council, was withdrawn.

> Jamie Chambers aged 25 of Boscombe Court, Letchworth Garden City, was banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay fines totalling £602 after pleading guilty to drink driving in Astwick Road, Stotfold on August 22.

> Mark Sapiano aged 42 of Biggleswade Road, Upper Caldecote, was fined a total of £145 and conditionally discharged for 12 months for stealing alcohol from Sainsburys in Biggleswade on two occasions in June and July this year.

On September 12

> Sharon Collis of Shefford Roa, Clophill, was fined a total of £418 for dropping litter in Midland Road, Bedford on February 24.

> Pawel Gnyp aged 28 of Hurst Grove, Bedford, was fined a total of £35 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Sandy on February 25.

> Miss Jodie Henley aged 23 of Whitworth-Jones Avenue, Henlow, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for speeding at 29 miles above the speed limit on the northbound A1 at Sandy on February 23.

> Tony Kennedy aged 52 of College Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 trunk road at Sandy on February 24.