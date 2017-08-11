Steamer pub fate to be decided today

A Shefford pub has run out of steam after being raided by police.

The fate of the Railway Steamer, in Clifton Road, Shefford, is due to be decided today by Central Bedfordshire councillors (Friday) after police were awarded a temporary suspension of the pub’s licence last month.

It follows on from a police raid on July 14 which allegedly uncovered multiple small bags of what are believed to be heroin and cocaine, several thousand pounds in cash, documentary evidence, mobile phones and jewellery. A stun gun was found at another property after the raid.

Three staff were arrested at the scene and have now been released pending further enquiries.

Members of Central Bedfordshire Council’s Licensing sub committee held a phone conference to temporarily close the pub following the raid.

In a report to the committee members were told the designated premises supervisor was on holiday out of the country at the time of the raid. The pub is owned by Admiral Taverns whose solicitors reported that staff at the pub were self employed.

“Had Admiral been aware of such issues they would have taken their own action,” the report states. They contest the police application to revoke the licence.

Bedfordshire Police say they raided the pub after obtaining a magistates’ warrant. Their report states there were multiple pieces of intelligence indicating drug dealing, open drug taking and the handling of stolen goods.