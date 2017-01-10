Three charged with fireams offences

Three men have been charged with firearms offences after being arrested in Luton on Sunday.

Paul Smith, 27, Albert Smith, 60, and Frank Smith, 29, all of Common Road, Potton, have each been charged with two counts of possession of a shotgun without a certificate.

Albert Smith and Paul Smith were both also charged with possessing a shotgun when prohibited to do so because of a previous jail sentence.

Frank Smith was also charged with possession of class A drugs.

The trio were arrested by officers from the Bedfordshire Police Boson team and have been remanded in police custody pending an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Tuesday).