Trial date over indecent images

Paul Heath aged 50 of Windsor Way, Sandy, was committed to crown court for sentence after pleading guilty to making and possessing indecent images of children.

He was granted conditional bail and was ordered not to have unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18 when he appeared before magistrates on september 15.

On September 14

> Garry Phillips aged 46 of Exmoor Avenue, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £193 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on February 21.

>Andrew Simpson aged 58 of Judson Court, Huntingdon, was fined a total of £245 and received three penalty points for speeding onHitchin Road at Henlow Camp on February 26.

> Roger Twist aged 64 of Bancroft, Tamworth, was fined a total of £145 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on February 22.

> Michael Venables aged 47 of Upper Havelock Street, Wellingborough, was fined a total of £327 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on February 19.

On September 19

> Mr Om Parkash aged 68 of Chaucer Drive, Biggleswade , was fined a total of £330 and banned from driving for 12 months for drink driving on Hills Lane in Biggleswade on August 9.

> Anthony Shore aged 26 of Gothic Way, Arlesey, was fined a total of £235 and banned from driving for 46 months for drink driving in Arlesey on September 3, driving without a licence and without insurance.

> Mr Che Pinckney aged 44 of West Way, Moggerhanger, was fined a total of £440 and banned from driving for 16 months for drink driving on Bedford Road in Northill on April 23.

> Miss Nazan Adali aged 39 of Compayne Gardens Camden, was fined a total of £327 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on February 27.

> Alasdair Adam aged 44 of Belvedere Terrace, Brighton, was fined a total of £327 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on February 26.

> Mrs Evershead aged 35 of Church Road, Sutton, was fined a total of £648 and received six penalty points for driving 24 miles above the speed limit in Millow Dunton on February 29.

> Mr Bhahwan Ji aged 32 of Longford Avenue, Southall, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to provide the name of a driver of his vehicle caught in an alleged offence on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on February 26.

>Douglas Jones aged 63 of Glenavon Close, Esher, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to provide the name of the driver of his car caught in an alleged offence on the A1 at Beeston on February 26.

> Mark Jordan aged 43 of Fallow Drive, Eaton Socon, was fined a total of £327 and received three penalty pints for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on February 27.

> Mr Aj Khan aged 22 of St. Johns Street, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £327 for illegal tinted windows on his car in Biggleswade on February 23.

> Mr Earl Lee aged 62 of Trescoe Gardens, Harrow, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to provide the identity of the driver of his car caught in an alleged offence on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on March 1.

> Miss Emily McConnell aged 20 of Byards Green, Potton, was fined a total of £251 and received six penalty points for driving 23 miles above the speed limit on at Millow Dunton on February 29.

> Mr Stanislav Nedelchev aged 46 of High Street Arlesey was fined a total of £569 and received five penalty points for speeding in Millow Dunton on February 29.

On September 20

> Joseph Searle aged 23 of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, was fined £110 after pleading guilty to damaging a police cell at Kempston by smearing faeces on the walls and CCTV camera on September 19.

> Mrs Maureen Hesketh aged 56 of Kidman Court, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £360 for using a TV without a colour TV licence.

> Ms Josephine Lay aged 35 of East Road, Langford, was fined a total of £480 for using a TV without a colour TV licence.