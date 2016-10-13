Two in court over kidnap bid

A man and woman have been sent for trial accused of unlawfully attempting to carry off a person in Arlesey.

James McCarthy aged 25 and Miss Billy-Jo Cole aged 19, of separate addresses at The Lagoon, Hitchin Road, Arlesey, appeared before Luton Magistrates on October 4 charged with the offence which is alleged to have occurred on October 3.

James McCarthy was also charged with assault, damaging doors, forcing his way into a premises, possessing a pick axe in a public place, driving while under the influence of drink, driving without insurance or an MOT, and assaulting a police officer, all on October 3.

Mr McCarthy was remanded in custody and Miss Cole was remanded on bail.

On September 20

> Andrew Oliver aged 55 of Shortmead Street, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £195 for using a TV without a licence.

> Miss Tanya Peat aged 27 of The Jays, Sandy, was fined a total of £480 for using a TV wthout a licence.

> Miss Mary-Ann Tuck aged 25 of Brunel Drive, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £360 for using a TV without a licence.

On September 21

> Mrs Honora George aged 60 of Brooke Mews, Wellingborough, was fined a total of £185 and banned from driving for six months under the toting up scheme for speeding at Moggerhanger on December 12, 2015.

> Miss Nicola Mullen aged 24 of Piper Lane, Wixams, was fined a total of £265 and disqualified from driving for six months under toting up for speeding at Moggerhanger on December 26, 2015.

On September 22

> Mr Leszek Ski aged 34 of Tunstall Walk, Bedford, was fined a total of £170 and banned from driving for four years for drink driving in Roxton on July 24.

> Timothy Halsey aged 33 of River View, Welwyn Garden City, was fined a total of £350 for stealing a digital camera from Sainsburys Biggleswade on September 5.

On September 26

> Miss Elaine Binns aged 31 of Crispin Road, Edgware, was fined a total of £327 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A 1 at Beeston on March 4.

> Mrs Bridget Damore aged 38 of Birchfield, Fletton, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to provide the name of a driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence on the A1 at Beeston on March 3.

> Mr Matthew Hatton aged 21 of Folly Park, Clapham, was fined a total of £811 and received eight penalty points for driving without a licence, insurance or MOT and illegal standard tyres at Moggerhanger on February 27.

> Adrian Jakes aged 51 of Bury Hill, Potton, was fined a total of £327 and received three penalty points for speeding in Willington on March 3.

> Michal Mrozek aged 30 of Woodpecker Close, Great Barford, was fined a total of £200 and received three penalty points for driving without a full licence on Kingsway, Bedford on February 27 and for not wearing a seatbelt on Cauldwell Street, Bedford on the same day.

On September 29

> Miss Hannah Louise Binks aged 29 of Woolners Way, Stevenage, was fined a total of £195 for threatening behaviour in Shefford on September 13.

> Daniel Mark Franco aged 34 of Orchard Close, Meppershall, was fined a total of £235 and banned from driving for three years for drink driving and driving without insurance on the A6 at Barton on April 30.

> Mr Stephen Cook aged 58 of Barton Road, Gravenhurst ,was fined a total of £235 after admitting to producing cannabis at Gravenhurst on September 11.

On October 4

> Warren Stephenson aged 32 of Swannell Way, Gamlingay, was fined a total of £175 amd received three penalty points for speeding in Kempston on October 13, 2015.

> Mr Mohamed Salim aged 43 of New Street, St Neots, was fined a total of £564 and received six penalty points for failing to reveal the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence in Moggerhanger on January 27.

On October 5

> Nicholas Alsbury aged 58 of Mayston Close, Potton, was fined a total of £420 and received four penalty points for speeding in Moggerhanger on January 10.

> Victor Dianonu aged 41 of Chervil Close, Feltham, was fined £811 and banned from driving for 20 months under totting up for failing to provide the name of a driver of his vehicle believed to have committed an offence on the A1 at Beeston on January 12.