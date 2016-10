The families of four people killed by a lorry driver distracted by his mobile phone have worked with police to highlight the dangers

Tracy Houghton from Dunstable, her sons Ethan and Josh and the daughter of his partner, Aimee Goldsmith, were killed instantly when Tomasz Kroker crashed his lorry into a stationary line of traffic on the A34.

Aimee’s father Mark and his son Jake were also injured.

Today, Kroker was sentenced to 10 years for the deaths.