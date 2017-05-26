Youths arrested after Clifton pellet gun shooting

Two youths have been arrested after a teenager was shot with what is believed to be a pellet gun in Clifton.

Officers were called to Stanford Lane, Clifton, at 8.20pm yesterday (Thursday), to reports that a teenage boy had been shot by a group of youths. He was airlifted to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries which are not described as life-threatening.

Two boys, both aged 16, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.

It is being treated as an isolated incident at this time, however extra patrols have been put on in the area.

Anyone with any information, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, is urged to call Detective Chief Inspector Chris Beresford on 101 quoting reference 455 of 25 May, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.