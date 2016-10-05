Crown and league title for Nexus Drum and Bugle Corps

The Sandy-based Nexus Drum and Bugle Corps has triumphed in national band championships.

The Corps competed in the British Youth Band Association’s National Championships with their 2016 show ‘Carpe Diem’ (Seize The Day) in Telford, on Saturday, October 1.

After an unbeaten season in the BYBA Championship Class, the corps battled the elements to once again put on a fantastic performance and comfortably win the finals crown as well as the 2016 league title.

As an added bonus, they also came home with the trophy for best overall turnout on the day.

Nexus are now starting to plan for the 2017 season and looking forward to welcome new members to the group which consists of brass, percussion and colour guard (dance and equipment performance).

Nexus D & BC is open to all from 10 years and upwards, & all instruction, equipment etc is supplied. If anyone is interested in joining, please contact Ms Elizabeth McLernon on 07523 404658. Photographs by kind permission of © Mr Matt Sewell