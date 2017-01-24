Cubs explore the world of monster machines

Cub scouts from Biggleswade got behind the controls of some of the world’s biggest heavy plant during a celebration outing.

The group had a real earth moving experience with Liebherr construction equipment when they visited the company’s Stratton Business Park site as part of their Cub 100 centenary celebrations.

Organised by cub scout leader Nick Gurney, the cubs from Saturn, Jupiter and Neptune Packs spent an evening exploring cement mixers, cranes and earth moving plant with help from the enthusiastic staff at the depot.

The cubs donned hi-vis jackets and sat high above the ground at the controls of some of the biggest machines on the planet.

They learned that they were used world-wide for the construction of enormous dams and skyscrapers.

One amazed nine-year old cub observed: “The tractor wheels were bigger than me!”

Volunteer Nick said: “The visit was a huge success and our sincere thanks to all the staff for providing us with such a unique opportunity.”

Liebherr GB Ltd, whose UK headquarters are in Biggleswade, is one the world’s premier suppliers of construction equipment.

Their work with young people was recognised recently when they received a 2015 National Apprenticeship Award.