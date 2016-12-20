Cubs get peek behind the scene at police HQ

A group of cub scouts saw policing behind the scenes when they visited the county force HQ.

A group from 1st Haynes and Wilstead Scout Group attended Bedfordshire Police Headquarters in Kempston to find out all the ways in which police officers work to keep people safe, thanks to a visit organised by control room Inspector Rachael Glendenning.

As well as seeing the control room in action, the children also got to hear from Insp Glendenning about the importance of using 999 and 101 appropriately, and saw how the front enquiry office helps the public.

The cubs were given a demonstration from firearms officer PC Luke Glendenning, showing them how hard it can be to tell a real firearm from a fake one, before dog handler PC Neil Lambert and dogs PD Duke and PD Kai showed off their special skills including searching for cash.

The visit, on Monday, December 5, was topped off by seeing the inside of police cars or ‘pandas’, with a sneak peek at the blue flashing lights and sirens.

Insp Glendenning said: “Giving children an insight into the work of a police force is a highly valuable experience, as they will now be able to appreciate all the work that goes on inside a busy HQ. It also helps to give young people a better understanding of the consequences of crime and wasting police time, and instead can inspire them to become responsible citizens, or perhaps even pursue a career in the force one day.”