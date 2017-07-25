Cycle endurance challenge for student

A 19-year-old student from Sandy is to tackle another 24-hour endurance ride to raise funds for a children’s hospice.

Jan Lamings, a member of the Bedfordshire Road Cycling Club, will tackle the challenge on Saturday, July 29th and Sunday, July 30, attempting to cover more than 325 miles.

The architectural student will ride on a 11.3-mile circuit beginning in Cardington and the looped route will see him incorporate the villages of Old Warden, Northill and Cople.

This endurance test is in remembrance of his late grandfather and on behalf of the Rainbows Children’s Hospice in Loughborough, currently the only hospice in the East Midlands’ that caters for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Jan’s previous ride in 2016 saw him raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK, covering an impressive 305 miles and raising more than £400. This time he hopes to go one better.

To achieve his target of 325 miles, Jan will have to maintain an average speed of 21.8km/h throughout its duration, seeing him complete at least 31 laps and burning at least 600kcal/hour.

His family are no strangers to endurance events.

In 2014 Jan’s father Graham, also a member of the Bedfordshire Road Cycling Club, took part in the World 24-hr Time Trail Championships in California.

If you would like to help Jan’s fundraiser, donations are welcome at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jan-laming