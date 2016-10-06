Design and restoration work at Jordans Mill recognised by countryside campaign

The heritage attraction of Jordans Mill at Broom has won an award for its design and restoration work.

The mill won the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Living Countryside Award for Building Design and Restoration, presented on Tuesday, October 4, at a ceremony held at John O’Gaunt Golf Club in Sandy.

The mill was also awarded the CPRE Mark, the highest accolade.

Upon announcing Jordans Mill as the winner of a coveted CPRE Mark, the judges commended the ‘truly beautifully designed and restored site’, referring to Jordans Mill as ‘an asset to the local community’.

Bill Jordan, trustee of Jordans Mill, and Tom Baker, site general manager, collected the CPRE Mark from Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis.

Mr Jordan said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the prestigious CPRE Mark for the restoration and design of Jordans Mill. The Victorian Mill was restored in keeping with the original and traditional materials used to construct this beautiful structure and we are delighted to have been able to preserve this iconic building for future generations to enjoy.

“Our Heritage Centre was designed to be sympathetic to the construction of the mill, using materials that would blend in with and enhance the rural environment and incorporating energy efficient technology.

“The CPRE is a hugely important organisation working tirelessly to protect and enhance our countryside, and we are delighted to have been recognised by such an organisation.”

The annual Living Countryside Awards, run by CPRE Bedfordshire, showcase the individuals, community groups, landowners and businesses that make special efforts to enhance Bedfordshire’s rich and diverse environment.

Jordans Mill is a thriving visitor attraction where visitors can take guided tours of the mill and watch machinery in action, stroll around the food and flower gardens, or relax in the Riverside Café which serves freshly prepared food and drinks.

The biodiverse meadow and woodland area provide space for children to explore and let off steam whilst the Mill Store stocks a wide range of locally produced food and drink, as well as the largest range available locally of Jordans Cereals.