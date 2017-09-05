Diners thank lunch team as last meals are served at drop-in cafe

The last lunches have been served up at the Drop In Cafe run at St Swithun’s Church in Sandy.

Two poems were composed for Valerie Haygarth and her team of dedicated ladies, pictured, who have served up meals for many years, by Doreen Lawrence and Jan Kruszewska.

Diners from Bedford, Biggleswade, Stotfold as well as Sandy, who have treasured the warm welcoming atmosphere and company as well as the delicious food, wished Valerie and her devoted team lots of good health and joy.

You can still meet up at The Drop in Cafe - it will now serve cakes and refreshments on Wednesdays from 10am until 12.30pm.