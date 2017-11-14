Doggie daycare centre on industry award shortlist

A daycare centre for dogs based in Biggleswade has been shortlisted in national industry awards just a year after opening.

The Willow Tree Canine Daycare, a purpose built facility working to provide a nursery like environment for dogs, is in line for an award in the Pet Industry Federation Awards category for Pet Services - Doggy Daycare.

Opened last November, the business has grown to almost full capacity.

Managing director Georgie Gray said: “Our business has to be financially viable but never breaks its core ethos that the dogs come first. We would have been full soon after opening but ensuring the safety of our group and only integrating suitable playmates has meant its taken a little longer to build.”

The daycare centre now sess an average of between 25 and 30 dogs a day over five days a week.

Georgie added: “We measure customer satisfaction through our feedback forms and can report very good comments and scores. We regularly hear from local veterinary practices asking for information after hearing good comments.

“Our health checking protocols are well known in having picked up on potential health issues in our daycare dogs, not noticed by owners.”

Staff training, health and safety of the dogs and cleanliness of facilities are top priorities.”

Georgie added: “We have protocols in place for every eventuality - fire, escape, evacuation, robbery, accident and injury. No expense has been spared with 6ft weldmesh fencing around our entire facility and fields, fire alarm system, emergency lighting, heating and camera systems.”

Clients have access 24/7 to webcams and can log in to view their dogs at play and after every session they receive a report card with details and pictures.

Georgie added: “We are very proud of our facility, very proud of our ethos and standards. As the managing director I am unbelievably proud of our team who provide amazing care to all of our dogs on a daily basis. We are so proud to be shortlisted for such an amazing award with only four other daycares nationally.”

The awards winners will be announced on November 28, at Whittlebury Hall, Towcester.

https://www.willowtreek9.co.uk/