Donation sends food for needy

Bedfordshire Freemasons have donated £2,750 to provide food parcels to five charities, including one in Stotfold.

The Need Project in Stotfold, The Prebend Centre in Bedford, Noah Enterprise in Luton, the Salvation Army in Dunstable, and Leighton and Linslade Homeless Services in Leighton Buzzard, each received £300 from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Bedfordshire and £250 from the Bedfordshire Lodge of Provincial Grand Stewards.

Douglas Deards, from The Need Project, said: “We delivered over 400 food parcels to those in need in the five days leading up to Christmas. I would like to thank the bighearted shoppers of Sainsbury’s in Biggleswade and Letchworth who provided goodies for our food parcels.”

John Carter, the charity steward for the Provincial Grand Lodge of Bedfordshire, said: “Freemasonry is a organisation which is 300 years old in 2017. One of our founding principles is charity. Helping those who have fallen on difficult times is a perfect example of how Freemasons contribute to the communities we live in.”