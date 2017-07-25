Dovecote plays hosts to classic vehicle meet

Have your say

A gathering of classic vehicles is being held next week during a free evening event.

The annual evening gathering of classic motors of all types will be held once again at the beautiful stone National Trust Tudor Dovecote and Stables in Willington.

All are welcome - owners and visitors - to enjoy the summer evening gathering, on Tuesday, August 1.

At last year’s get together, around 200 exhibits were present, ranging from the 1920s to the present day.

The gathering starts at 6pm and continues until sunset.

Admission is free and booking not is required, although donations to the National Trust on the night will be gratefully received.

The 0utstanding 16th century stone dovecote and stable building is in a tranquil setting, nestling alongside Willington church.

Home to more than 1,500 resident pigeons, a nesting site for barn owls and kestrels, the dovecote is a great spot for bird-watching. The car park, outdoors and exterior of the buildings are accessible at all times.

The dovecote has themed open days on the last Sunday of the month until September.