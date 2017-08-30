Ducks ready for the big race at Sutton

Sutton village will hold its annual flower festival and exhibition of local artwork on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, in All Saints’ Church.

The theme this year will be Songs of Praise and all are welcome to view the colourful displays.

The church will be open both days from 10.30am to 5pm and admission is free, although donations are gratefully accepted.

Stalls, offering a variety of goodies, will be open from 1pm to 5pm on both days, directly opposite the church.

There will be refreshments available.

The famous Sutton Duck Race will take place on Sunday, September 17, starting from the ancient Sutton ford.

The race will be started at 3pm.

Tickets to sponsor ducks can be obtained at £2 each by calling 01767 261742.

Theere will be prizes of £150 for the first duck home, a prize of £50 for second place and £25 for the third duck to make it across the winning line.