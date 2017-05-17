Duo are set for a World class Icelandic Moot

Two Scouts from Chronicle country are set for a trip of a lieftime to Iceland for the 16th World Scout Moot.

Emilia De Luca from Shefford and Tina Gunnarsson from Henlow will be helping represent the UK in the Moot.

The World Scout Moot is a gathering of Scouts aged 18 – 25 from across the globe and will be held from 25 July to 2 August.

The UK Contingent will be taking over 500 participants to the event, where a total of 5000 participants from 80 countries around the world will join together to embark on 9 days of adventure, fun and discovery.

Emilia said “I can’t wait to get on a plane to Iceland and meet Scouts from all over the world. I am looking forward to learning new skills and experiencing new cultures that I can pass onto the young people that I lead. Attending the World Scout Moot in Iceland will be a real adventure and I can’t wait. I’ve attended the World Scout Jamboree previously and absolutely loved it!”

Tina said “I love experiencing new cultures and food from around the world. New friends are only a months away!”

Participants will stay at the National Scout Centre on the stunning banks of Lake Ulfljotsvatn. They will make new friends from across the world and visit Geysir and the stunning waterfalls of Gullfoss.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls said: “I’d just like to say a massive good luck to our brilliant UK Contingent. I am sure it’s going to be a trip to remember! I have filmed many times in Iceland and it is an incredible place to adventure and develop new skills that you can use throughout the rest of your life. It’s also a place that tests what you are made of!”

The theme of Moot is Change.