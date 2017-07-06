Breaking news - village school to close

A Great Barford school has announced it is to close.

Alban Academy told parents yesterday the school on Silver Street, will close in 2018.

It follows on from a consultation about schooling in the village.

Parents had wanted to keep both Alban Academy and Great Barford Academy with children moving across the two sites, but two tier changes in both Bedford Borough and Sandy mean this is not financially viable say The Diocese of St Albans Board of Education.

Great Barford Lower school converted to an academy last month and will soon assume Church of England status.

It will provide schooling up to the age of 11. There will be no year 7 and 8 provision in Great Barford from September 2018.

Alban first opened its doors in 1976.