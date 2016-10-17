Fun when circus comes to town

Pupils at Robert Peel Lower School had a fantastic Friday when Happy’s Circus visited them.

A big top was put up on the school field and Friday afternoon’s assembly was cancelled as the children went inside the big top to learn all about the history of the circus as well as talking about some of the acts that were appearing that night.

In the evening, children came back to school to sample the circus spectacular. There were balancing acts, hoop spinners, of course the clowns and even Spiderman paid a visit.

Everybody had a thoroughly enjoyable evening and the children’s laughter raised the roof. Everybody at Robert Peel is looking forward to when the circus comes back to town again.