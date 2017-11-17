Inspector’s high praise for village school

A Stondon school is celebrating after getting a pat on the back from education watchdogs.

Ofsted has said Stondon Lower School continues to be good after a short inspection in September.

Inspectors wrote to headteacher Sarah Woodham saying: “You and your capable senior team have an accurate understanding of what needs to be done to secure the continual development of the school.

“The school’s strong values of ‘everyone, every chance, every day’ lie at the heart of the very supportive and nurturing environment offered to all children.”

The inspectors said parents of youngsters at the Hillside Road school expressed high approval and praised the support they were givenm to help their childrenm learn when not in school.

Parents found teachers approachable and the vast majority said they would recommend the school to other parents.

“A number approached me to report their fulsome support for the school and said they felt it would be doing both you and your teachers a disservice if they had not taken the time to do so,” wrote Ofsted Inspector David Turner.

The inspectors were impressed with checks on the suitability of staff.

“The most vulnerable pupils receive high-quality, ongoing care. leaders communicate effectively with appropriate agencies and information about children is shared very carefully,” they observed.

The next steps for the school shoud be to ensure pupils making slower progress are paid closer attention to help them overcome misunderstandings as they attempt new work.