Just Ask for information

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Just Ask project is heading to Shefford this weekend to give residents the chance to find out about social care, health and housing services.

The Just Ask team will be at the Shefford Summer Fete in Hitchin Road, Shefford, from midday until 5pm this Sunday (16 July).

There will be a range of professionals on board from different areas including children, young people, families, older people and carers who will be able to offer advice on housing, health and community services.