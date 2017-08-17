Samuel Whitbread pupils get their best ever A level results

Even the wet weather couldn’t dampen the celebrations at Samuel Whitbread, as students once again achieved the best ever set of A-level results in the history of the school with well over half (56%) of all grades at A*-B and almost a third (32%) of the grades at A*/A.

There were also a number of incredible individual success stories with three students going off to Cambridge University after receiving A* grades: Eleanor Hare will be studying Linguistics, Ryan Ward is off to study Natural Sciences and Chris McFarlane is off to study History and Modern Languages.

Ryan Ward said: “I would like to thank all my subject teachers for supporting me through the last two years, it’s a great achievement to be able to realise my aspiration of going to Cambridge.”

Two other students also achieved straight A* grades. Ellie Roberts is off to study English at Nottingham University and Maddie Morris, who has already released her first album and recently performed at the Hitchin Music Festival Neurobeat, is off to study at the prestigious Leeds College of Music.

Maddie said: “I’ve had amazing support and great opportunities from the music department and Learning Support, during my time at Samuel Whitbread. I couldn’t have done it without their constant validation and care.”

The school’s results for the vocational subjects were also outstanding this year with four students achieving triple Distinction Stars in Engineering and 14 students gaining Distinction Stars in Sport.

The Principal, Nick Martin, said: “I am absolutely delighted for all the students and staff who have worked incredibly hard to achieve such an amazing set of results this year. They have risen to the challenge of the new reformed A-levels and surpassed our expectations. I wish the students well in the next stage of their lives and would like to thank them all for their contribution to school life over the last five years – they have been a fantastic year group!”

The Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), which runs the Samuel Whitbread Academy, is absolutely thrilled with the A-level results at Samuel Whitbread which come a few weeks after two of their middle schools received SATs results which were well above the national average.

Chief Executive of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust, Dr Alan Lee, said: “Whitbread’s results are stunning. They are thoroughly deserved and will open many doors for our tremendous students. Huge thanks to everyone in the BEST community; I am thrilled.”