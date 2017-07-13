Sats the way to do it as schools celebrate

Students and staff at the Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford and the Etonbury Academy in Arlesey, have achieved outstanding SATs results this week.

The results for the two schools, part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust, were well above the national average across all measures. Robert Bloomfield achieving 74% and Etonbury pupils achieving 70% - 13% and 9% above the national average respectively.

Principal of the Robert Bloomfield Academy, Julian Axford, said: “The children should be incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved this year, with the support of dedicated staff. To be performing this well in the new era of more challenging SATs speaks volumes for the quality of the learning environment at RBA and the positive ethos which is part of daily life here.”

Both schools also substantially exceeded the national average across all of the individual areas of reading, writing, maths and grammar, punctuation and spelling. Etonbury’s results were the best in the school’s history.

Principal of Etonbury Academy, Mr Alex Prior, said: “This was the result of hard work from Team Etonbury – students, staff, parents and carers.

“The school is undergoing rapid development in all areas as we transform from a small middle school to a superbly equipped extended secondary school – and while doing this we have driven up standards in every area.”