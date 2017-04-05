School’s age range change

Shillington Lower School has been granted permission to extend its age range.

It comes following a decision by Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive on Tuesday.

The lower school, on Greenfields in Shillington, had applied to extend its age range from 4-9 to 2-9 so that it could accommodate pre-school pupils.

It’s after Shillington Under-Fives, which previously operated on the school site, closed at the end of the autumn term due to a lack of staff.

That was despite the joint efforts of the pre-school and Shillington Lower’s governing body to keep it open.

The decision means that the lower school in Greenfields, Shillington, will welcome nursery-aged pupils from this September onwards.

The council’s Executive approved the proposal following a public consultation which saw 43 of 45 respondents in favour of the change of age range.

Parents and staff had been asked their opinions in the consultation.

Sue Harrison, the council’s Director of Children’s Services, said: “I am pleased that the change of age range has been approved as it means that there will continue to be a pre-school option for families in Shillington.

“Thank you to everyone who responded to the consultation and who almost unanimously told us how important it is to extend the school’s age range.”

The school had been judged ‘good’ in its last rating by Ofsted in 2013.

Inspectors said children in the Reception class are well taught and learn quickly and pupils make particularly good progress in writing because they get lots of opportunities to practise their writing across different lessons and subjects.

Teachers were also praised for planning interesting lessons which help pupils of all abilities to do well and learn the skills they need for their next stage of education.