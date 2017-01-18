Shefford school closed for gas works

Emergency gas works near a school in Shefford meant pupils got an unexpected three days off this week.

Samuel Whitbread Academy has closed the school until next week for all except year 11 pupils after being advised by national Grid two thirs of the school site would be without heating and hot water.

yesterday a statementfrom the school said: “We have been informed this afternoon by the National Grid that they need to carry out essential work on the pipeline between the school and Shefford Road and switch off the gas supply to the school. The work will involve re-laying a whole section of the pipe and therefore the National Grid anticipate this will take at least three days to complete. This work needs to happen immediately and will mean that the school will be closed to Years 9, 10, 12 and 13, as there will be no heating or hot water available.

“When the school was extended the new Science/English block (Block 3) was given its own separate gas supply and therefore will not be affected in any way by this work. We have therefore taken the decision to open the school to Year 11 pupils for the next three days and all lessons will take place in

Block 3. School transport will run as normal for students in Year 11. There will be no late bus on Thursday. There will be no catering facilities available so we are asking all Year 11 students to bring a packed lunch (students entitled to a free school meal will be provided with a school packed lunch).

“Students in all other year groups will be set appropriate work by their subject teachers via Show my Homework to complete at home. All staff will be attending school as normal and will be contactable by their school email address.

Anumber of after-school activities have been cancelled but some remain:

>There will be no musical rehearsals on Wednesday for the Band or Thursday for the cast. These rehearsals involve students from other schools.

>The Year 9 National Cup football match this afternoon is still on. 2pm kick off at Wixams.

>The Year 10 National Cup football match tomorrow is still on. 11am leave from SWA, 1:30 kick off at St Paul’s Academy, Bromley.

>Girls cricket this evening is cancelled.