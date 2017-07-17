Shefford school demolition did not follow ‘correct process’

A developer who partially demolished an old school in Shefford failed to notify Central Bedfordshire Council, it has been revealed.

The authority released a statement after news emerged of the partial demolition of the old Shefford Lower School building by a contractor over the weekend.

The move has prompted fears of asbestos and two nearby schools – Shefford Lower School and Robert Bloomfield Academy – have closed for the day.

A CBC spokesman said: “The developer did not follow the correct process in respect of planning. Although the developer was not required to apply for planning permission for the demolition they should have applied to Central Bedfordshire Council for prior notification, which they did not do. They should have also provided notification under the Building Act of intention to carry out demolition, this did not happen either. This would have given the Council 28 days to review the developers proposals, put the necessary conditions in place and inform local residents about the work.

“The HSE have confirmed that there are no concerns relating to asbestos. However, the council will discuss the planning issues with the Developer and consider what action is required from a planning perspective.”

