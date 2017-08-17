Stratton Upper School pupils reach the heights in A level results

Stratton students celebrated as the school saw the number of higher grades achieved significantly increase.

“Nationally, this cohort of students has faced unprecedented pressure due to the introduction of new exam structures,” said headteacher Rob Watson. “Stratton students are, of course, not immune to this but as a school we have focused on ensuring our students are as well prepared as they possibly could be. Our initial analysis shows that A* - B grades represented half of the 440 A-level exam results we have published today. Overall pass mark is also up to a figure exceeding 99%”.

Amongst the top performers were head students Peter Hessey, Briony Whitfield, Joe Rumble, George Thomas and Josh Corder. Briony has secured her place at Cambridge University to read Engineering, whilst Peter is heading to Durham University to pursue computer science. Joe will be studying chemistry at Brighton, George to Reading to specialise in property investment and finance whilst Josh is heading to Nottingham and a course in Ancient History.

“We always say at Stratton that the more you put in the more you get out, and our head students fully demonstrate this philosophy,” said Deputy Headteacher Jane Harper.“Opportunities for young people with good A-levels have developed rapidly over recent years,” said Head of Sixth Form Sarah Phillips. “For instance amongst those securing degree level apprenticeships are Charlie Roberts who will join builders Willmott Dixon, Emma Scott who is heading to Vauxhall in Luton and Ian Mansion who has enlisted for Pilot Officer training with the RAF. Giorgia Chatwin- Rago, who obtained A*, A and B grades, will be joining Deloitte in London”.

Taking a gap year before university remains a popular choice with many students using the time to expand their horizons through travel. This year includes Kirsten Carter who will be swapping Biggleswade for Tanzania undertaking charity work.

“Central to our mission at Stratton is to prepare students to take their place in society,” concluded headteacher Rob Watson. “The qualifications our students achieve are of course essential for this, but we also prioritise helping our students develop the life skills and confidence that will allow them to explore numerous opportunities.

“The range and depth of the destinations this year are testament to the work of all colleagues at Stratton.”