Honouring the town’s heroes

Sandy dignitaries and members of the uniformed services turned out in force on Sunday for the re-dedication of the town’s war memorial.

On the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, Sandy Town Council secured funding from the War Memorial Trust to have the memorial refurbished. Work included repair of crack stone, repair of joint gaps, re-blacking of all names and cleaning.

Oher funding was from the Town Council and The Sandy and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

The memorial features 129 names of Sandy men killed since 1914.