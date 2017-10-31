Jerome’s off on the jamboree of a lifetime

A Scout leader from Luton is among a quartet of Bedfordshire people selected from Scouting’s 150,000 adult volunteers to

represent the UK at the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA in 2019.

Contingent leader Jerome Doyle will join Samantha Fabbro of Ampthill, Michelle Frost of Bedford, and David Moult of Biggleswade to the jamboree.

They will be escorting 36 Scouts aged 14 to 18 from Bedfordshire as part of a 3,600-strong UK contingent. The team are just some of 400 successful adult candidates from Britain chosen for the amazing trip after impressing at a special selection event in the county.

Not only will they get to meet 45,000 Scouts from nearly every country in the world – and share their knowledge and experiences whilst working towards greater international understanding – but the Jamboree offers them the chance to learn new skills they can use in other aspects of their lives.

Between now and the summer of 2019 the leaders will provide training and support, learning how to live and work together. Activities will include:

>Helping each young person raise the participation fee,

>Building a sense of team work and togetherness,

>Preparing the participants for a period of four weeks away from home,

>Helping participants understand and value different cultural norms and practices,

>Preparing the young people to be part of a global village with residents from every country in the world,

>Providing opportunities for them to get to know each other, to develop the skills needed and prepare them for the life changing experience.