Kerbing collections

Kerbside collection of household garden waste will be suspended across Central Bedfordshire over the winter months.

The collections will be suspended from Monday 5 December 2016 until Friday 24 February 2017. Residents are encouraged to check their last collection date for their area which will be either the week commencing Monday 21 or Monday 28 November.

The decision to stop the kerbside collection service during the quietest time of the year for garden waste was made as part of the Councils’ financial planning process and comes as a result of Government funding cuts.

The Council is focusing on tailoring services to meet periods of high demand, in this case during the growing season.

During the suspension, green waste can be recycled at Household Waste Recycling Centres and where residents have enough space in their gardens, they are encouraged to compost at home. A council scheme to encourage composting offers all Central Bedfordshire residents a discount on compost bins and accessories.

Cllr Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services, said: “Although significantly fewer people use the service over the winter months, the number of rounds and the associated cost to taxpayers is the same as during the summer months. We know that the kerbside collection of garden waste is important to our residents and to ensure we can continue to provide this service during times of high demand we have taken the decision to suspend the service for this period of low use.

“We appreciate the cooperation of residents to use their nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre and to help out any neighbours who don’t have access to transport. This short break will allow us to resume the normal fortnightly collection which is available free of charge to all Central Bedfordshire residents throughout the rest of the year.”

For more information visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/garden-waste