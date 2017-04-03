Meet the town’s new Royal family

Biggleswade has a new Royal family.

The carnival court selection took place yesterday afternoon and the new 2017 court is Queen Chloe Hanahoe aged 12, Princess Rosie Walker aged nine and Prince Adam Horner aged six.

The trio will lead the carnival parade on June 24.

Judges were Cllr Micheal North, Alan Dansey, Emma Ward and Danielle Ellis with compere Dave Gough from Biggles FM and D.J Gavin Beard providing the music for the event, at Biggleswade social club.

The committee is now planning ahead for the Carnival day itself which this year has the theme of nursery rhymes.

There are also a host of events leading up to the big day.

These include: Horse Race Night - Saturday 10th June Gardeners Arms, Potton Rd, 8pm

Darts Night - Monday 12 June Biggleswade Social Club Book in 8pm for 8.30pm start

Whimsical Quizzical – Friday 16 June - 8pm Gardeners Arms, Potton Rd, Children 12yrs upwards

Duck Race - Sunday 18 June Dan Albone Car Park & River 1st Race 2pm

Quiz Night - Monday 19 June Biggleswade Social Club Teams up to 6 persons 7.30pm

Bingo Night - Tuesday 20 June Biggleswade Social Club 7.30pm – eyes down 7.45pm

Crib Night - Thursday 22 June Biggleswade Social Club 7pm book in for 7.30pm start

Children’s Disco & Grand Draw - Sunday 25 June Biggleswade Social Club Disco 3-5pm & Grand Draw 5pm

Check out the website for full details for each event! and to book your float for the big day www.biggleswade-carnival.org