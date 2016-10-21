Meeting to fight new homes bid

Potton residents opposed to a scheme to build 90 houses on the edge of the town are invited to a public meeting on Monday.

The move comes after Central Bedfordshire Council approved the application in September, despite opposition from the town council and the RSPB and Council for the Protection of Rural England.

In the last week, the government’s Department for Communities and Local Government have decided not to review the decision.

However, local residents still have the option of calling for a Judicial Review. The meeting will discuss these legal options.

The application on Sandy Road received more than 50 objections, with letters of opposition from the CPRE, the RSPB, ward councillors and Potton Town Council.

CBC’s Development Management Comittee approved the application with three conditions including a contribution by developers to the town’s GP surgery, also the RSPB and clearer definition of the site’s transport route.

After the decision an action group, ‘Potton Residents for Sustainable Growth’ has been set up.

At the time Independent Cllr Adam Zerny praised the group and said: “This development is entirely inappropriate for Potton. The town is already absorbing 150 new houses with a doctors’ surgery operating at capacity.”

And he is calling for residents to turn out in numbers. He said: “this could be the last chance to fight this application, it’s important as many people as possible come along to this meeting”.

The public meeting will take place at the Mill Lane Pavilion, Potton at 7.30pm on Monday, October 24 and will be hosted by Potton Town Council and attended by Cllr Zerny.