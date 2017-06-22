Set for a great day as town ready to party

The weather is set fair - so Biggleswade is ready to party with the carnival procession on Saturday!

The Grand Parade of Floats is the brightest event of the summer with colourful floats, vehicles, musicians and walkers taking to the streets. The theme of Nursery Rhymes should prompt some entertaining floats.

This year the parade has returned to its regular route, starting and finishing at Biggleswade Academy in Mead End.

Carnival floats gather at Biggleswade Academy from noon. Judging is at 1pm with the floats departing at 2pm, arriving in the town centre around 2.30pm where big crowds gather around the fun fair.

Many walkers will be rattling buckets along the route and asking for your spare change. Give generously – as well as proceeds going to local worthy causes, this year the carnival will be collecting cash to pay for a defibrillator to be located in Biggleswade town centre.

The vital piece of equipment, a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart to someone in cardiac arrest, will be easily accessible and carnival organisers hope residents will rally to the cause.

The carnival concludes with the Children’s Disco, sponsored by AJ Removals, at Biggleswade Social Club in Church Street on Sunday (June 25) from 3pm.

Tickets for children cost £2.50 (accompanied adults free) and are on sale in advance from Angelique hairdressers, The Silver Box and the Social Club. The Grand Draw takes place on the same day.