Show’s in a class of its own

The 51st Annual Sandy Show is being held on Saturday 19 August in the hall and grounds of Sandye Place Academy.

Gates open at 12noon and the main hall from 12.30pm.

There are over 170 classes in the show including the traditional fruit, flowers, vegetables and floral art, baking and brewing etc. to the more modern photography and crafts.Outside there will be stalls and attractions froreveryone visiting including Punch & Judy, Chris’s Animal Encounters, Michael Smith with his owls, live music with local musician Stuart Clements and local craft stalls.

Refreshments will be available all day including a Crepe van, ice cream, burgers, Prosecco bar and beer tent, teas and coffee.

Local organisations will be represented including the newly-formed Sandy W.I., The Sandy Historical Research Group and the Sandy Allotment Association.

Prize presentations will be made at 4.30pm by Lord & Lady Naseby of Sandy.

Entry is £1.50 with accompanied children FREE.

For more information see website www.thesandyshow.org.uk