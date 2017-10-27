Where to spend your Bonfire Night

Remember, remember the 5th of November... so here’s a round up of bonfire and fireworks events celebrating Bonfire Night in Chronicle country next week.

> The Danish Camp will be hosting a Fireworks Extravaganza at the Visitor Centre, Chapel Lane, Willington tomorrow Saturday, (October 28).

Gates open at 6pm and there will be live music. Tickets £16 for adults, £8 for children, which includes bangers, mash and beans or chilli and rice. Buy in advance from: info@danishcamp.co.uk.

> The Blunham Playing Fields Association Fireworks Display is on at Barford Road, Blunham, on Saturday, November 4.

Doors open at 5pm and it’s £5 for adults and £1 for under 18’s and under 5s are free.

> Moggerhanger Park Fireworks Festival at Moggerhanger Park, Park Road, Moggerhanger, is on Sunday, November 5 with gates opening at 4pm and the display will start at 6pm. Tickets are £6, children under 18 months are free. Fireworks display team Whitelightning will be lighting up the skies and there will also be funfair rides for children, barbecue. refreshment stalls, bar and much more. For tickets call 01767 641007.

> The Crown at Northill Fireworks are at The Crown, Ickwell Road, Northill on Sunday, November 5. Gates open at 5pm and tickets are £10 for a family of four, or £4 for adults and £2 for children. There will be a barbecue, cakes, toffee apples and much more.

> The 1st Sandy Scout Group Firework Display is at The Sand Pit, Cambridge Road, Sandy on Saturday, November 11. Gates open at 6.30pm and tickets are £5 in advance, under 5s are free. Purchase in advance from Bridge Farm Shop, Queen’s Head, Sandy Tourist Information (council offices), Mama’s Coffee Shop, Co-op Fallowfield and Sandy Greeting. Tickets can also be purchased on the night for £8.

> Gamlingay first School Association presents Stage Show Musicals Fireworks at the Gamlingay Eco Hub, Stocks Lane, Gamlingay on Sunday, November 5. Gates open at 4.30pm, and the fireworks display will start at 6pm. Tickets £5 in advance, or £6 on the gate. There will be a babrbecue and refreshments. Purchase in advance from Gamlingay First School, Eco Hub, Woodview Farm Shop and Co-op.

> Meppershall Village Hall hosts a fireworks display at Shefford Road, Meppershall, on Saturday, November 4. Gates open at 5.30pm and tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for children. Parking is limited. For tickets call 07810 526325.

> Stotfold Firework Spectacular is at the Fox and Duck, Arlesey Road, Stotfold on Sunday, November 5. Gates open at 6pm and tickets are £5 for adults, £2 for children or a family ticket for two adults and two children is £12. There will be a bar, food, stands and stalls for the whole family to enjoy. Purchase tickets online at www.skiddle.com.