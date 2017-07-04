EXPLOSIVE UPDATE: Man remanded in custody

A man has appeared in court charged with making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.

Daryl Baynes, 20, of Berkeley Road, Bedford, was arrested on Sunday (July 2) following reports of a suspected explosive device at a property in the town.

A small number of houses in the road were evacuated while checks were carried out by police and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams.

Baynes was charged on Monday night and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He has been remanded into custody pending a further court hearing on July 12.