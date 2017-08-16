Families dig new allotment project

Aragon Housing Association is showcasing its new allotment project for children and young people this week, to mark National Allotment Week.

The Make it Grow project, in Shefford, is open to young people aged six to 18.

All the produce is taken home and used at family mealtimes, taken to Bedfordshire community cafés to distribute or given to families at other youth projects.

Aragon spokesman Nicola King said: “Young people and their families help to dig, sow seeds, water the seedlings and pick the produce. It’s a great way to encourage friendships and teamwork, as well as getting young people socialising out in the fresh air.

“We’d love more young people to get involved and because the Shefford allotment plot is on raised beds, it has excellent disabled access too.”

Karen, who is mum to nine-year-old Ronnie and Tommy, aged six, said: “It’s great teaching the boys where their food comes from.

“They love being outside and getting involved as well as helping with cooking and eating the produce when we get it home!”