Families light up the streets with festive cheer

Christmas is a time for friends and family - and there’s a street in Bigglesewade leading the way in spreading some festive cheer.

The residents of Gilbert Avenue on the new Kings Reach estate have only been there a couple of years but they have already created a great atmosphere.

And this week they went a step further, by joining to light up the whole street for Christmas.

“All the neighbours got together and decided to put Christmas lights on all the houses,” said resident Samantha Chamberlain.

“We’ve made quite a big effort.

It’s not the first time the residents of the 24 homes have got together.

Earlier this year they threw a street party to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday.

“We all kind of moved in around the same time,” said Samantha, “Everyone gets on really well and we all go out together for drinks and dinner. Everybody is really lovely.

“We joke that no-one is allowed to move away now.

“People will help each other out.”

And on Christmas Eve there will also be a Gilbert Avenue get together at Samantha’s house.

>Why not send us your festive stories and pictures. You can email them to editorial@biggleswadechroinicle.co.uk or go to our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BiggleswadeChronicle/