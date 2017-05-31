Family-run play equipment firm in Shefford marks 20 years

A Shefford company specialising in play equipment for schools is celebrating a milestone.

Setter Play, which is marking its 20th year in business, is a family-run firm which now has contracts across the country.

Led by managing director Jonathan Bhowmick, the company was formed in 1997 after he his woodworking experience to build a climbing frame in the garden for his young family.

Son Aleks joined the company in 2014, joining as business development manager after graduating in 2014, and he previously helped out in his teens.

Aleks said: That early prototype quickly became a favourite amongst the kids in the neighbourhood, and the requests soon started coming in from other parents, so Jonathan set up Setter Play, to design, manufacture, and install bespoke timber play equipment locally.

“Upon receiving the British Standards accreditation, we started working in local schools, expanding into canopies and outdoor classrooms.

“Since then we have gone nationwide, installing outdoor schemes for schools from Scotland to Cornwall, with a huge list of schools across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.”

The company takes great pride in employing and sourcing suppliers locally.

Jonathan said: “It’s kind of crept up on us! We’ve managed to keep ourselves busy through turbulent times such as the recession and public spending cuts, through adapting our products and consolidating our connections with local schools. We are also building good relationships with large building contractors such as Wilmott Dixon, for whom we are very busy, which is exciting for the future.”

Setter Play has recently finished a new play area beside the church in Shefford, with an impressive and very colourful Crackerjack climbing frame, for Shefford Town Council.

