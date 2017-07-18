Farewell to dedicated good neighbours volunteers

It is with great sadness that Biggleswade Good Neighbours say goodbye to two of their longest-standing members, Tracey and Pete Biernis.

Along with Jacky Hamilton and Wendy Presland, they revived the Biggleswade Good Neighbours group in 2014, learning on the job how to run a very small charity that relied almost entirely on word of mouth to connect with clients and volunteers.

A spokesman for the group said: “Thanks to their dedication over the past four years, Tracey and Pete have helped to turn the group into a vibrant organisation that helps many more people in our community, particularly those with mobility issues who otherwise struggle to get out and about.

“Along with running events in the community such as cake stalls and litter picking, and setting up the group’s Facebook page, Tracey was the ‘voice’ of Biggleswade Good Neighbours for a year, manning the phones on her own until there were enough volunteers to share the workload.”

Tracey says that for her and Pete it was all about the desire to help people. She said: “It has been lovely to help so many people that need assistance. I also think it benefits the volunteers, providing them with companionship and helping them to feel good.”

John Robertson, who chairs the Biggleswade Good Neighbours steering group, said: “We will miss them greatly, particularly their shared experience and knowledge of the town and its people. They were instrumental in establishing the revived Biggleswade Good Neighbours and we are very grateful to them both for helping set it on a firm footing.

“Now Tracey and Pete have left we have lost the last members of the original steering group. We wish them all the best in their new adventure in Cornwall, and say a huge thank you for all they have done for Biggleswade Good Neighbours and for our community.”

If you are interested in volunteering, or think that Biggleswade Good Neighbours could to help you or someone you know, please call 07771 104255.