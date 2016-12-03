FARMING MATTERS: Buy local for Christmas turkey

At this time of year thoughts turn to festive fare and the traditional turkey roast for Christmas lunch.

Not everyone chooses to have turkey of course, plenty of people prefer to have a scrumptious joint of English roast beef, or a small chicken or a vegetarian nut roast infused with cranberries and orange.

But if you do like turkey on Christmas Day - and I admit, I do - then the question arises of where to get your bird from? Do you go to the supermarket or buy direct from a local farmer?

The National Farmers Union is keen to encourage us all to buy local and to buy a whole bird and to that end has created an online Turkey Finder, where you simply tap in your postcode and up pops all the local farmers who supply turkeys.

I have tried it myself and found our neighbours and my husband’s cousin . The Turkey Finder displays farmers for all over the country including Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Mike Bailey, chairman of the NFU turkey group, said: “Buying and collecting a turkey from the local producer is a family tradition for some people, who will bring their children along to purchase the centrepiece of their Christmas dinner.”

See where you can buy a local turkey direct from a farm near to you by going online to www.ukturkeys.co.uk