FARMING MATTERS: Scooting around the farm

Farming has long been considered to be one of the most dangerous occupations to work in, with exposure to potentially harmful chemicals, large machinery, unpredictable animals, and often working in isolation or in isolated places.

And as it is such a physical job, a permanent injury or an illness or disease which limits mobility could mean the end of a lifetime career and way of life.

But arable and cattle farmer David Bell, 58, who took early retirement when walking and mobility difficulties eventually led to a diagnosis of Muscular Dystrophy, has found a way to remain active.

Even though his condition is progressive, Mr Bell continues to be highly active thanks to ownership of a powerful three-wheel mobility scooter. He uses his TGA Supersport to tow trailers full of logs on the farm and to get around the massive show grounds when visiting county shows and says even thick mud or sludge does not stop his scooter or him.

He also uses it when going on holiday at home and abroad, and to continue with his other passion in life - flying.

Mr Bell has been a qualified pilot for 12 years and is fully able to fly light aircraft despite his condition.

Using his scooter he is able to move the planes independently before take off and after landing.