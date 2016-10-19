Fashion show helps animals

The Mayor of Sandy joined a host of residents at a fashion show in aid of charity.

Cllr Colin Osborne and his wife Diane attended the event at the Wood Green animal charity’s store in town for the show on Thursday, October 13.

It proved to be a real winner with the shop packed with people and more than £200 raised during the evening.

All Sandy residents were invited buy the team from Wood Green to join them for a night of ‘Charity Shop Chic’.

The event was designed to showcase a wide selection of the stylish, quality clothing items regularly donated to their charity shops, and guests had the opportunity to purchase outfits and enjoy some personal styling tips.

Admission of £5 to the show in Shannon Court included a goody bag and all proceeds will help support the thousands of dogs, cats and other animals that it rehomes every year.

To find out more about the charity or to offer a forever home to an animal from Wood Green, call a member of the team on 0300 303 9333 or visit www.woodgreen.org.uk