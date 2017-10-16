Feltwell man denies shooting dog in Lakenheath

A 77-year-old Feltwell man has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court to deny shooting a dog.
Robin Rolph, of Hereward Way, pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog by shooting it, using or threatening unlawful violence and possession of .22 rifle cartridges without being the holder of a firearms certificate.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Undley Road, Lakenheath, on September 13. Rolph was granted bail and his trial is set for January.
Almost Done!
Registering with Biggleswade Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.