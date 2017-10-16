Feltwell man denies shooting dog in Lakenheath

A 77-year-old Feltwell man has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court to deny shooting a dog.

Robin Rolph, of Hereward Way, pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog by shooting it, using or threatening unlawful violence and possession of .22 rifle cartridges without being the holder of a firearms certificate.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Undley Road, Lakenheath, on September 13. Rolph was granted bail and his trial is set for January.