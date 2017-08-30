Fire walk for charity at Arlesey Village Fete

Thousands of people are expected to visit Arlesey Village Fete which takes place on Saturday, September 2 at the recreation ground.

The fun starts at 11.45am and admission is free, with the main arena offering plenty of entertainment, games and races for the children, balloon race, welly wanging competition, Stotfold Twirlers, Best in Show final by Luna Animal Rescue, and a birds of prey demonstration by The English School of Falconry. There will also be a Spitfire flypast.

The main activity of the day will be the charity fire walk organised by Firewalk.co.uk.

There will also be a music stage featuring the very popular Blues Extra who will be treating you to an afternoon of great classics including Bowie, Prince, Thin Lizzie, Jimi Hendrix and many more.

There will be around 70 stalls to browse and the fete is expected to run until 5pm.