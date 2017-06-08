Fly Navy is a soaraway success for Shuttleworth

The Shuttleworth Collection hosted its second Fly Navy day on Sunday featuring naval heritage aircraft from the early 1900s to 1960s.

The event showcased the work of Fly Navy Heritage Trust, who secured a memorable line-up of extraordinary and historic aircraft for an outstanding show.

Shuttleworth's Fly Navy day 2017

A well-attended show, visitor numbers were even better than the 2016 debut, with everyone from enthusiasts to families visiting to enjoy a line-up that included Hawker Nimrod, Grumman Wildcat FM2, and Grumman F8F-2P Bearcat aircraft from The Fighter Collection, Huey and Wasp helicopters, and The Shuttleworth Collection’s own historic aircraft from the early pioneering years of aviation through to the 1950s.

Exhibitions with historical re-enactors included a Navy and Fleet Air Arm Ww2 display WW2 will include an original RN WW2 Staff car, WW2 tents, display on the USAAF 8th air force and photographic display.

Entertainment for all ages included the Shuttleworth Discovery zone hands on activities, pedal aircraft for youngsters, a flight training simulator from the Biggleswade Air Squadron, and the Young people in aviation (YES) with their aircraft built and flown by teenagers. A first for Shuttleworth was the Ocean Explorers diving team with a Maritime archaeological presentation and ‘dress the diver’ demonstration!

Marketing & Communications Manager, Ciara Harper said: “Fly Navy Heritage Trust put in a lot of work to secure a line-up of historic aircraft for this show including static aircraft that visitors were to get inside, which added to the great range of entertainment for all ages that was on offer on the day that made the show so popular and more than just an airshow!”