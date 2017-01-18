Former Biggleswade Sea Cadet receives top Navy commendation

A former Biggleswade Sea Cadet has been awarded the Fleet Commander’s Commendation at a special ceremony.

David Smith, who went to Stratton Upper and joined the Navy as a mechanical engineer in 1997, aged 17, was recognised for his outstanding performance during an extended deployment in HMS Torbay’s marine engineering department.

The Commendation states that his output was vital to the success of the missions in which the submarine was involved. The equipment he and his team maintain is fundamental to its safety and to sustain operations during a prolonged period of uncertain postings.

It reads: “David Smith’s engineering skills and ability to identify safe ways of operating defective and fragile systems were key to ensuring that the 30-year-old equipment he was responsible for continued to support the Command Aim . . . as a result, Torbay achieved unparalleled operational success, resulting in the submarine breaking a number of historical records.”

The father-of-two, who now lives in Cornwall, said he was ‘honoured and proud’ to receive the Commendation and added: “It’s nice to be recognised.”