Former player helps Sandy Football Club with sponsorship for season

A family business based in Upper Caldecote employing hundreds of people across the UK is to sponsor Sandy Football Club for the 2017-18 season.

Chessum Plants, which started more than 40 years ago and has been active in helping the community, has helped with the new kit and training gear for the club.

There is also a special reason why sponsorship has linked the company to the club.

Managing director David White said: “I played for Sandy when I was a teenager - and took great delight in agreeing to sponsor the club. I am looking forward to a long relationship between Chessum Plants and Sandy Football Club.”

David played from colts through to seniors for over 10 years, captaining the side before going to university. His daughter Francesca also played for Sandy Girls.

He added: “When I was approached by manager Dean Wren to support Sandy in getting a new kit and training gear I was delighted to help. This decision to support Sandy Football Club was based on a combination of my personal history – but also to support Dean who works hard for Sandy and deserves all the credit he gets.”

Chessum Plants was formed by Paul Chessum when he began growing roses in his parents’ garden, before moving to an allotment. Today it operates nine garden centres, employs over 350 staff - 150 in central Bedfordshire - and now grows roses, trees, fruit bushes and other plants in huge numbers.

The business is now actively managed by the Chessum family supported by a dedicated staff, with Paul as a director, Margaret Chessum also a director, daughter Karen Gill, chairman, and David (step son) as managing director.

For the past two years the company has sponsored Ickwell Football Club and also worked with a host of charities, and launching roses to support good causes.

Visit http://www.chessumplants.com/