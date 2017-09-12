Free country fayre to help children and organ restoration fund

An action packed day with plenty to keep the family busy is on offer at St Andrew’s Country Fayre.

The church in Shortmead Street, Biggleswade, is holding the event on Saturday, September 23, from 10am until 3.30pm, and admission is free.

The fayre will have the usual array of stalls and an entertaining arena programme runs throughout the day. Try your hand at some of the games and buy a ticket for the raffle where the top prize is £200.

A good selection of food and drink will be available, freshly cooked or prepared, so make a date and join the fun on the day.

There will be a fancy dress competition on the theme of musicals, for children up to the age of 10.

Dress-up as a character from one of the musicals and have the chance of winning a prize.

All proceeds from the day will go to two causes, Jessie’s Fund and the restoration of the organ at St Andrew’s Church.

Jessie’s Fund is a charity helps children with additional and complex needs or serious illness to communicate by using music.

The organ at St Andrew’s dates back to 1954 but is now in need of complete restoration.

As well as an overhaul of the pipes, leatherwork and electrics, the funds raised will make the console mobile so it can be played at various positions in the nave.

Enhancements to the console will make it more approachable for learners and keyboard players of varying ability. It will be easier to accompany a wide variety of services and concerts as well as recitals.